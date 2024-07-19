Milton Keynes to get its largest build-to-rent scheme yet

The 20-storey Milton Keynes development will be Platform's 11th BTR asset

Platform’s plans build-to-rent (BTR) scheme near Milton Keynes Central station will have more than 8,000 sq ft of resident amenities, 7,500 sq ft of landscaped terraces and a flexible 2,600 sq ft commercial offering alongside the 255 apartments.

Parking will be tricky for residents but there will be car club spaces and racks for 500 bicycles.

The 20-storey Milton Keynes development will be Platform’s 11th BTR asset and follows on from the recent completion of more 1,000 flats in Cardiff, Sheffield, and Glasgow, as part of a combined operational portfolio and development portfolio of £1.2bn.

Chief executive Jean-Marc Vandevivere said: “Milton Keynes is at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and is fast becoming a leading centre and focus of innovation in the UK. We are incredibly pleased to bring our innovative residential model to the city centre, just a five-minute walk from the train station, with a development that prioritises sustainability, wellbeing and resident experience.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk