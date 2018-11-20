Ministers back plan for new Clyde bridge

They have approved the Clyde Waterfront & Renfrew Riverside project, which has been designed by engineering consultancy Sweco working with Kettle Collective. The project includes construction of the first opening road bridge over the River Clyde.

The bridge linking Renfrew and Yoker is part of a project that it expected to create more than 2,300 jobs and inject more than £860m into the regional economy. The new crossing will greatly improve access to employment, education, health and leisure for communities on both sides of the river and increase access for businesses to more customers and suppliers. Other aspects of the scheme include new roads, walkways and cycle routes into a 150-acre site next to Glasgow Airport being developed into a manufacturing district.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolsons said: "The completed project and subsequent regeneration has the potential to deliver a significant economic boost to the Glasgow City region.”

Clyde Waterfront & Renfrew Riverside is one of three projects funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal. The £1.13bn City Deal is an agreement between the UK Government, Scottish Government and eight local authorities to deliver improved infrastructure, create new jobs, tackle unemployment and drive innovation and growth.