Mission Street picks 8build for Cambridge labs

Artist's impression of revamped Burlington Park

8build has been appointed to deliver the second phase of The Press, a 100,000 sq ft development of laboratory space at Burlington Park, within the Cambridge Southern Cluster .

Project client is Mission Street, a developer that specialises in the science and innovation sector, with BGO, a real estate investment management firm.

The new-build facilities being delivered by 8build as part of The Press’s second phase will create 64,000 sq ft lab and office space either as a headquarters building or up to six smaller suites. This will follow on from the provision of fully fitted laboratory suites of 4,500 to 12,000 sq ft, which will be completed early in 2024.

Targeting BREEAM Excellent, the development will continue the revamp of a former industrial site.

Artem Korolev, founder and chief executive of Mission Street, said: “8build has the technical know-how to help us bring forward the latest phase of The Press. The pioneering, three-phase development will cater to innovative companies at every stage of their R&D journey. Thanks to our board and our incredible project team, the building’s function has been informed by industry leaders of companies in the sector.

“We look forward to reaching the next milestone at The Press, which promises to deliver the facilities that will enable Cambridge to continue on its journey to becoming a supercluster of R&D excellence.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk