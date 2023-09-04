Mitie acquires M&E contractor

Based in Stevenage, JCA has 20 years of experience in delivering complex mechanical and electrical works, specialising in consulting, design, build and maintenance, with a particular focus on critical environments such as data centres, life sciences and healthcare sectors.

JCA also holds design patents for cooling systems in data centres.

Mitie said that the acquisition enhance its own “growing projects capabilities as a principal contractor to its clients”.

JCA turned over £71.8m in 2022(17% up on 2021) and delivered EBITDA of £5.1m.

Mitie has agreed to pay an initial £21m and deferred payments of up to £10.5m over three years, linked to performance.

Mitie chief executive Phil Bentley said: “The acquisition of JCA Engineering follows the group's strategy to invest in high growth, high margin companies, enhancing our projects capabilities in the growth areas of energy efficiency, office fitouts and critical environments."

Ian Hodges-Jackson, founder and chairman of JCA Engineering, said: "I am proud of my team and the capabilities we have built at JCA Engineering over the past 20 years, alongside our reputation for delivering as principal contractor in critical environments. Given Mitie's access to a wide range of clients and its ability to finance faster growth, I'm very excited about the next phase of JCA Engineering's development."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk