Mitie builds up telecoms division

Mitie has paid £10m for 8point8 Support Limited, 8point8 Training Limited and Vantage Solutions Limited, a group that designs and builds mobile telecoms tower infrastructure.

The acquisition of 8point8 follows the purchase of Dael Telecoms UK last year P2ML Limited in April

Dael Ventures was the UK arm of Dael Netherlands, a provider of acquisition, design and construction (ADC) services for telecoms infrastructure. Mitie paid £15m to take it over last August.

Mitie then paid £2.1m in April this year for P2ML, which has expertise in providing design, construction, inspection and maintenance services for cellular telecoms infrastructure, helping network operators and tower owners to facilitate upgrades to their estates.

The addition of 8point8 into its telecoms division will give Mitie greater capacity to self-deliver additional end-to-end services, the company said.

8point8 also includes Vantage Solutions, a specialist contract lifting business.

In 2021, 8point8 generated combined revenues of £18.3m and profit before tax of £600,000, with gross assets of £6.2m.

Mitie Telecoms managing director Andy Train said: "The acquisition of 8point8 substantially increases our capacity within the fast-growing mobile telecoms sector and adds another well-respected team to the Mitie Telecoms business. We are now one of the largest Telecoms Support Services businesses in the UK, with strong capabilities to support all aspects of cell site acquisition, design, construction and ongoing site maintenance, allowing us to better serve our existing customers and to continue to add new clients as the rollout of 5G in the UK gathers pace."

