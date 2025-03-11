MKL appoints Komatsu Utility dealer

Global Construction Plant & Equipment will sell the full range of Komatsu Utility equipment, including mini excavators, midi crawler and wheeled excavators, skid steer loaders and compact wheeled loaders, across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, the Isle of Wight and the Channel Islands.

Established in 1992 by Tim Weeks, Global Construction Plant & Equipment is the UK distributor for NC site dumpers, dumpers Guidetti compact crushers and shredders, Biojack tree shears, and Rotair and Indeco hydraulic hammers.

Tim Weeks said: ”With us having previous experience of selling Komatsu machines, we are excited to be able to offer these quality products to market again and look forward to our customers benefiting from this partnership.”

MKL managing director Brian Graham said: “We are excited to work again with Global Construction Plant and Equipment Ltd, a long established business providing exceptional service to the Oxfordshire, Bucks and Channel Island areas. We are confident their knowledge and familiarity in this sector will add value to those looking to use the exceptional range of Komatsu Utility machinery in their region.”

