MKM opens in Colchester

MKM Colchester, opening on 4th March 2024, will be headed up by branch directors Neil Robinson and Shaun Webb.

Both men recently joined MKM from Jewsons, where Neil Robinson worked for 27 years and Shaun Webb for nine.

The 30,000 sq ft warehouse will stock plumbing & heating supplies, kitchens, bathrooms, bricks, timber and sheet materials.

Neil Robinson said: “I’ve lived in Colchester for 34 years, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a business in an area I love. There’s real community spirit here and both Shaun and I are determined that the new MKM Colchester branch will be an extension of that. To locals, we want to be the ‘big yellow building down the road’ and our customers can always expect us to be welcoming, helpful and provide the products and services they need.”

Shaun Webb added: “We’ll go the extra mile wherever possible, with options for same day delivery, curtain side deliveries, smaller lorries for restricted areas and even out of hours deliveries if requested. Whatever the customer needs.”

Founded in Hull in 1995, MKM Building Supplies has grown rapidly since it was acquired by Bain Capital in 2017, from £230m turnover to £1bn.

