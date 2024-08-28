MKM opens in Rotherham

MKM Rotherham

MKM Rotherham will be led by branch directors Ryan Brooks and Jack Griffiths, both locals with experience in the business.

MKM Rotherham will stock major brands including Kingspan, Velux, Marshalls, Siniat Plasterboards, Global Stone and Carlton Brick as well as local producers such as Rotherham Sand & Gravel and Principal Building Products. The branch will also offer sheet cutting service and plumbing and heating expertise.

The 86,000 sq ft site has space for storage and loading under cover.

“Customers can expect a beautiful showroom to inspire their build projects, well stocked shelves, and the best local, knowledgeable team to service them,” said branch directors Jack Griffiths. “We’re going to make life easier for local tradespeople with free delivery, tailored pricing, and the option for same-day delivery where available, we aim to be the go-to merchant for consistent pricing and reliable service.”

MKM was established in Hull in 1995. It was taken over by Bain Capital Private Equity in March 2017, when it had 47 branches. Rotherham now makes in 130.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk