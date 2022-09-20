M&M auction makes £4.6m

The Euro Auctions crane sale held in Leeds on Wednesday 14th September raised £4.6m from the sale of 22 machines, mostly all terrain mobile cranes from 30-tonne to 130-tonne class.
Lots went to buyers in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Romania and the Netherlands.
Based in Slough, M&M Crane Hire operated across the southeast of England. Faced with escalating operating costs, the Tierney family that had set the business up nearly 35 years ago decided it was time to liquidate the business.
In addition to the cranes, the auction also saw ancillary items such as spreader bars, beams, crane mats, outriggers pads, chains, shackles and hook blocks, as well as commercial trucks and HGVs, which went under the hammer separately.
Euro Auctions sales manager David Betts said: “This was a ‘sale within a sale’ and it attracted a true international audience. Normally Euro Auctions would have conducted a stand-alone ‘off site’ sale for an inventory such as this, but it was decided we would create more of a statement at our 85-acre Leeds auction site. With all 22 cranes from 35 tons to 130 tonnes, in a line with boom-up, it was a very impressive sight. There was a great amount of interest in this sale, and prices were strong.”
The results for the sale were as follows:
|Make
|Model
|Year
|Hours
|Km
|Hammer price
|Tadano
|ATF130G-5
|2017
|3,111
|70,761
|£555,000
|Liebherr
|LTM1090-4.2
|2019
|2,587
|74,919
|£595,000
|Liebherr
|LTM1060-3.1
|2021
|482
|14,596
|£540,000
|Liebherr
|LTM1055-3.2
|2013
|5,089
|141,993
|£202,500
|Liebherr
|LTM1050-3.1
|2012
|2,546
|161,576
|£177,500
|Liebherr
|LTC1045-3.1
|2012
|4,478
|122,713
|£170,000
|Liebherr
|LTM1040-2.1
|2018
|2,847
|102,146
|£362,500
|Liebherr
|LTM1040-2.1
|2021
|551
|20,277
|£282,500
|Liebherr
|LTM1040-2.1
|2018
|2,568
|76,809
|£282,500
|Tadano
|ATF40G-2
|2015
|10,879
|169,924
|£152,500
|Tadano
|ATF40G-2
|2015
|11,420
|102,743
|£152,500
|Tadano
|ATF40G-2
|2015
|13,362
|205,504
|£141,000
|Tadano
|ATF40G-2
|2015
|10,849
|99,842
|£140,000
|Tadano
|ATF40G-2
|2015
|£152,500
|Terex Demag
|AC40-2L
|2016
|10,842
|166,771
|£152,000
|Terex Demag
|AC40-2L
|2016
|9961
|151,037
|£160,000
|Terex Demag
|AC40-2L
|2015
|7,523
|134,841
|£140,000
|Terex Demag
|AC40-2L
|2015
|9,594
|166,275
|£142,500
|Grove
|GMK2035
|2005
|£43,000
