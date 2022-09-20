M&M auction makes £4.6m

Cranes on parade at the auction site in Leeds

The Euro Auctions crane sale held in Leeds on Wednesday 14th September raised £4.6m from the sale of 22 machines, mostly all terrain mobile cranes from 30-tonne to 130-tonne class.

Lots went to buyers in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Romania and the Netherlands.

Based in Slough, M&M Crane Hire operated across the southeast of England. Faced with escalating operating costs, the Tierney family that had set the business up nearly 35 years ago decided it was time to liquidate the business.

In addition to the cranes, the auction also saw ancillary items such as spreader bars, beams, crane mats, outriggers pads, chains, shackles and hook blocks, as well as commercial trucks and HGVs, which went under the hammer separately.

Euro Auctions sales manager David Betts said: “This was a ‘sale within a sale’ and it attracted a true international audience. Normally Euro Auctions would have conducted a stand-alone ‘off site’ sale for an inventory such as this, but it was decided we would create more of a statement at our 85-acre Leeds auction site. With all 22 cranes from 35 tons to 130 tonnes, in a line with boom-up, it was a very impressive sight. There was a great amount of interest in this sale, and prices were strong.”

The results for the sale were as follows:

Make Model Year Hours Km Hammer price Tadano ATF130G-5 2017 3,111 70,761 £555,000 Liebherr LTM1090-4.2 2019 2,587 74,919 £595,000 Liebherr LTM1060-3.1 2021 482 14,596 £540,000 Liebherr LTM1055-3.2 2013 5,089 141,993 £202,500 Liebherr LTM1050-3.1 2012 2,546 161,576 £177,500 Liebherr LTC1045-3.1 2012 4,478 122,713 £170,000 Liebherr LTM1040-2.1 2018 2,847 102,146 £362,500 Liebherr LTM1040-2.1 2021 551 20,277 £282,500 Liebherr LTM1040-2.1 2018 2,568 76,809 £282,500 Tadano ATF40G-2 2015 10,879 169,924 £152,500 Tadano ATF40G-2 2015 11,420 102,743 £152,500 Tadano ATF40G-2 2015 13,362 205,504 £141,000 Tadano ATF40G-2 2015 10,849 99,842 £140,000 Tadano ATF40G-2 2015 £152,500 Terex Demag AC40-2L 2016 10,842 166,771 £152,000 Terex Demag AC40-2L 2016 9961 151,037 £160,000 Terex Demag AC40-2L 2015 7,523 134,841 £140,000 Terex Demag AC40-2L 2015 9,594 166,275 £142,500 Grove GMK2035 2005 £43,000

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk