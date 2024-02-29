MoD backs construction block producer

Military installations are considered a target market for Quick Block

Quick Block has secured £1.3m investment and begun sourcing its product from a UK supplier instead of China.

Quick Block makes blocks from recycled polypropylene that ship flat-pack and click open to create boxes. They require no tools to assemble. The boxes are then filled with spoil or gravel to create solid building blocks. Disaster relief and military installations are therefore among target markets.

In 2022 the company secured £310,000 investment from Edinburgh angel syndicate Equity Gap, Scottish Enterprise under its co-investment fund and the University of Strathclyde’s Inspire Entrepreneurs Fund. These three backers have now put in a further £460,000 into the venture.

A further £738,000 has also now been secured through a Ministry of Defence innovation loan.

Quick Block chief executive Andrew Vincent said: “Supply chain security and price were firmly on our risk radar and our switch in manufacturers came with impeccable timing. Our mission is to put sustainable construction in the hands of everyone, enabling people to build shelter and safe spaces. We are thrilled to embark on this next phase of growth and development, having recently re-shored our production to the UK, reducing our exposure to ongoing risk in global supply chains. The funds raised will be instrumental in further strengthening our amazing team, advancing our research and development efforts and enabling us to put new Quick Block solutions in the hands of our customers.”

He added: “The support of the Ministry of Defence shows encouraging signs in the appetite for the system, which has wide utility in that market from protective structures or military, counter terrorism barriers for large scale events and even humanitarian aid shelters.”

