Modular builder hits £50m

Integra delivered a new training centre to Network Rail's Innovation & Development Centre in Tuxford

Integra Buildings, a modular construction business based in Paull, recorded turnover of more than £50m in 2023 for the first time in the company’s 27-year history.

Turnover reached £50.4m in the year ending 31st December 2023, with pre-tax profits of £6.6m, up from £2.8m in 2022.

With a healthy order book and future pipeline of work, Integra has set its sights on exceeding £60m turnover in 2025, it says, and is investing for continuing growth.

Chief executive Gary Parker said: “Hitting £50m turnover for the first time reflects a hugely successful period for Integra, delivering impactful projects for clients spanning both the public and private sectors.

“As we have grown organically, we have evolved from a modular manufacturer to a full-service modular construction company which is delivering turnkey projects spanning design, consultation, planning, manufacture, delivery and installation.

“Throughout our history, we’ve remained focused on delivering buildings of outstanding quality. Our reputation for excellence and consistently exceeding expectations is driving ever-growing numbers of enquiries from clients looking for modular solutions to their projects.”

Integra delivered 15 projects that were worth more than £1m each during 2023. Its single biggest project during the year was a £6m development for a sports organisations. It also delivered new facilities for Southampton General Hospital, a staff accommodation and maintenance building at Transport for London’s Neasden depot and a new training centre for Network Rail at its Innovation & Development Centre in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire.

Integra managing director Chris Turner said: “Our strong performance is in line with a structured growth plan which was put in place to ensure we remain at the forefront of a fast-growing modular construction industry. It means, as a business, we are well placed for the next chapter of our story, as we continually look to evolve the services we offer to our clients.”

Integra is also midway through a £2m investment programme at its East Yorkshire site, including a self-built expansion to its modular head office. Over the past six years, Integra’s workforce has grown from a team of 80 to around 180, and the new space will cater for the company’s expanding office staff.

CEO Gary Parker (centre left) and managing director Chris Turner (centre right) with technical director Mike Marriott, SHEQ director Paul Tansey, operations director Jim Butler and finance director Sarah Marshall [Photo: R&R Studio]

Investment has also been made to create additional storage space at the site, to accommodate growing numbers of units ready to be transported to sites.

More than £1m has been invested in projects including a rooftop solar installation, the introduction of electric forklift trucks and welding equipment, a waste compactor that reduces trips to landfill, and replacing company vehicles with electric models.

