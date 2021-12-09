Modular builders form lobby group

An Ilke house in the factory

Make Modular has been set up under the auspices of Make UK, which used to be the Engineering Employers' Federation.

The modular building lobby has chosen to align with a manufacturing trade organisation rather than a construction or house-building federation.

Make Modular’s membership comprises three volumetric house-builders – Legal & General Modular, TopHat and Ilke Homes – along with constructor contractor Laing O’Rourke, which has substantial concrete precasting facilities, and niche regional developer Urban Splash.

TopHat is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ilke is backed by TDR Capital and Urban Splash has a joint venture with Japanese modular house-builder Sekisui House.

Make Modular is chaired by Dave Sheridan, executive chairman of Ilke Homes. He said: “Modular housing has grown rapidly in the last few years. The establishment of our own trade body is the crucial next step in this process. As a natural partner to government to solve the housing crisis, deliver the levelling up agenda, and combat climate change Make Modular will accelerate and advance the MMC (modern methods of construction) agenda through one strong voice rather than a series of disparate ones.”

Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson said: “Imaginative and speedy solutions are required to tackle Britain’s housing crisis and modular housing could certainly play a significant part in helping local authorities deliver the challenging home building targets set for them by Government. But to make real significant progress, modular housing needs to have equal access to land for construction with many sites still favouring traditional modes of construction.

“Modular also needs to have the weight of Government procurement behind it using a joined-up approach including education, defence and housing to build much needed scale the UK’s modular industry.”

