MoJ picks contracting alliance for £225m prisons programme

The new prison blocks will follow a cookie-cutter template using offsite modular construction

The £225m contract will see the trio build standardised modular cell blocks, providing up to 1,200 new prison places across the UK.

Each block will have 60 single-occupancy cells as well as kitchen spaces and other relevant facilities.

Sone of the sites will have educational areas for study, and light industrial units where prisoners can learn trades such as bricklaying. All three contractors will also provide training and employment opportunities for prison leavers to support rehabilitation.

The programme builds on the success of the Ministry of Justice’s pathfinder projects at HMP Five Wells, HMP Fosse Way, and HMP Millsike.

Construction work is expected to begin in 2024, with the houseblocks set to be operationally ready from 2025.

A spokesperson for the Alliance said: “This vital project will deliver much-needed prison places while also providing valuable training and employment opportunities to those leaving prison.

“Working in partnership together and using standardised designs, modern methods of construction, and a shared strategic supply chain enables us to drive efficiency and deliver significant value across multiple concurrent projects.

“We welcome this pioneering approach from the Ministry of Justice and look forward to working with them on this programme that will see the delivery of further safe, modern, sustainable, and fit-for-purpose accommodation for the Justice system.”

In addition to this programme, Kier, Laing O’Rourke and Wates are also working with ISG and the MoJ in the separate Alliance 4 New Prisons (A4NP) which will deliver an additional 6,000 new prison spaces. Kier and Wates are also working as an alliance to provide up to 2,200 places through the MoJ’s accelerated houseblock delivery programme.

