Molson adds SMP dealership

An SMP tilt rotator in action

Swedish company SMP makes a range of seven tilt rotators to fit excavators ranging from three3 tonnes (the ST6) up to 30 tonnes (the ST28).

The full SMP range will be rolled out across the Molson Equipment, Molson Compact Equipment and Molson Young Plant Sales businesses from 1st June 2019.

Molson is also the UK dealer for Hyundai and Kobelco construction machinery. It has grown its turnover from £12m just a decade ago to £165m last year.

It has sold several tilt rotators from other brands over recent years, and will continue to maintain a strong relationship with these manufacturers, it said. It will also continue to support customers with warranty work, parts and servicing requirements on legacy units.

SMP managing director Hans Hanses said “Molson Group offers a unique route to market for SMP. Not only do they have a large, effective sales team, they also have the knowledge, skills and scale in their aftersales team to support customers to the level required to change the current landscape of the UK tilt rotator market.

“Molson Group has already had success in converting customers to adopting tilt rotator technology. This ability to educate customers to the benefits of adopting this technology, along with the ability to offer a complete package to customers using a premium quality base machine, will make it a compelling proposition.”

Jonathan Wilson, Molson Group joint managing director, said “SMP have a great approach to business. They listened to what we explained was necessary for their product to be successful in the UK and are working with us to deliver the best possible solution. I can see that this approach, along with their excellent product design and build quality, will give us a unique offer to both existing and new customers.”