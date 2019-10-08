Molson gets Terex Trucks dealership

Terex Trucks makes two ADT models – a 38-tonner and a 28-tonner

The appointment expands Molson’s product range to include large articulated dump trucks for the first time.

Long-standing Terex Trucks dealer TDL – formerly the factory-owned Terex Distribution Ltd but now part of Ballyvesey Holdings – will continue to service UK customers until early 2020.

“The Molson Group is committed to delivering the best products to our customers as well as fantastic service and support,” said Molson joint managing director Jonathan Wilson.

“We are excited to include Terex Trucks’ articulated haulers in our 360-degree product offering and we’re looking forward to introducing our customers to the brand. There are lots of construction projects going on in the UK at the moment and with the recent product improvements Terex Trucks has made, we know the TA300 and TA400 are high quality machines that will be well suited to our customers’ needs.”

