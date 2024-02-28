Molson joins XCMG dealer network

XCMG's model XE220E excavator

Molson said that the addition of the Chinese brand of wheeled loaders and excavators, alongside its Kobelco offering, filled a gap in its portfolio in Scotland.

Commercial director Henry Moore said: “We have been looking to introduce an alternative excavator option into the Scottish market to complement our offering. We decided that the XCMG range met our requirements for build quality and use of well-respected and well-known components, all with the reassurance of a brand with a strong global heritage.

“Adding a wheeled loader brand supports our core focus of offering a single-source supply solution to our customers. The XCMG wheeled loaders into Scotland will only cement this focus for both Molson Young Plant Sales and Molson Finlay Scotland.”

Alan Sams, XCMG sales director for UK & Ireland, said: “Molson have built an outstanding reputation for delivering sales based on a customer-focused approach. Thanks to their thorough and professional approach at every stage of our negotiations, I am confident they will give our customers an outstanding level of aftersales backup and help establish the XCMG brand in the UK market.”

