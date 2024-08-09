Money in place for Fulham wharf renewal

CGI of the plans for Albert & Swedish Wharf in Fulham

Henley Investment Management has secured a financial partner for its planned redevelopment of Albert & Swedish Wharf in London, one of the last remaining undeveloped riverside locations on the River Thames.

The £300m scheme will transform a two-acre site on the north side of Wandsworth Bridge with the provision of a 55,000 sqft last mile logistics facility alongside a 276-apartment scheme.

A new equity commitment from an undisclosed investor coincides with Henley completing on the acquisition of the land, which gives the green light for construction work to begin on the development early next year. No contractor has been confirmed yet but the client’s project team includes EPR Architects, Buro Four as project manager, WSP as structural engineer and Hilson Moran as services engineer.

The development, which has planning approval from the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, will include the new wharf along with office space and a cluster of six- to 17-storey residential buildings. The apartments will range from studio to four-bed and 35% will be designated as affordable.

Henley Investment Management chief executive Ian Rickwood said: “London is crying out for both sustainable new homes and employment space in prime locations, and this development boldly ticks all these boxes.

“The River Thames has huge untapped potential for handling light freight and utilising the river more will help ease congestion and reduce pollution across London. The development will completely transform this part of the riverfront and the continuation of the Thames Path will create riverside access for new residents and the existing community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk