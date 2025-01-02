More cranes for Preston steel erector

SWC's new Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3

German crane manufacturer Liebherr has completed delivery of a four-crane order to SWC.

The mobile crane package comprised two 90-tonne LTM 1090-4.2s and one 150-tonne LTM 1150-5.3.

The four-axle LTM 1090-4.2 has a 60-metre main boom, with a double swingaway fly jib taking maximum hoist height to 76 metres.

The five-axle LTM 1150-5.3 has a 66-metre telescopic boom that with attachments can reach lifts heights of 92 metres.

In addition to the three mobile cranes, SWC alsi took delivery of an LTR 1100 earlier in the year, a 100-tonne class crawler crane with a telescopic boom – the company’s first crawler crane.

SWC managing director Ben Lee said: “The addition of the mobile cranes represents a significant step in our ongoing fleet expansion. We have been extremely happy with the performance of Liebherr machines, particularly their enhanced safety features. The positive feedback from our operators and clients has made our purchase decisions easier, further supported by the partnership and assistance we receive from Liebherr. We intend to continue expanding our fleet next year, with a strategic goal of operating a 100% Liebherr crane fleet within the next three years.”

Since delivery, the LTM 1150-5.3 and one of the LTM 1090-4.2 cranes have been deployed to the same job, erecting steel structures at Shotton Paper Mill expansion project.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk