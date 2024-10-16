More directors for Clancy

Bryan Curtayne (left) and Martin McGovern

Bryan Curtayne and Martin McGovern have been promoted to Clancy's executive board of directors. Jon Arnold has been appointed operations director to support clients in the energy sector.

Bryan Curtayne and Martin McGovern have 36 years at Clancy between them.

Since joining Clancy in 2002, Curtayne has led Clancy’s work on a number of alliances and joint ventures, including the Optimise joint venture to support Thames Water’s AMP5 investment across North London and Thames Valley. With a background in commercial economics and management, he also drove the launch of Clancy’s commercial apprenticeship programme in 2021. Before joining Clancy, Curtayne worked on the Jubilee Line extension.

McGovern joined Clancy in 2010 to develop its work in the energy sector and has overseen capital programmes for UK Power Networks through the ED1SON Alliance. In the past year, he has also led Clancy’s team in its mobilisation of work for Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE). Before Clancy, he worked for Skanska and McNicholas.

Jon Arnold joins Clancy from Skanska where he was a project director on the Humber gas replacement pipeline, the procurement for the Lower Thames Crossing and the company’s work for the South East Electricity Substation Alliance (SEESA).

He previously held commercial roles at Laing O’Rourke Infrastructure and Morricom.

Jon Arnold

Clancy chief executive Matt Cannon said: “Bryan and Martin have played integral roles in the recent successes and stable, continued growth we’ve seen at Clancy – building on our long-standing relationships with existing clients, as well as creating new partnerships. The experience and commitment to skills development that both bring to our executive board will be incredibly valuable as we continue to share best practice across our business to support clients in delivering on the UK’s infrastructure needs.

“We are also delighted to welcome Jon to our Clancy family. There is huge demand for our energy expertise as the sector works toward decarbonising our grid and supporting the government’s ambition of making Britain a clean energy superpower. Jon’s track record in delivering major infrastructure projects will be a real asset to our teams as we help our clients to tackle challenges around efficiency, capacity and costs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk