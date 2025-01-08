More growth for John F Hunt Group

In the year to 31st March 2024 turnover was up 14% to £179m (2023: £157m) while pre-tax profit softened to £7.9m (2023: £9.5m).

At year-end the group had net cash in hand of £31.25m (2023: £33.73m).

Turnover and overall margin are expected to be maintained for the current year, finance director Ian Saville said.

As recently as 2021, John F Hunt Group turned over £81m. It has seen solid double-digit growth in all three years since.

The largest company withing the group, demolition specialist John F Hunt Ltd, turned over £89.2m in the year to March 2024 (2023: £67.3m) but pre-tax profit was largely unchanged at £1.62m (2023: £1.59m) due to inflation primarily.

John F Hunt Ltd was fined £5.6m in March 2023 by the Competition & Markets Authority for collusion and bid rigging. It was one of 10 demolition contractors found to have been rigging the market between 2013 and 2018. That fine was taken as an exceptional charge in the 2021 accounts, in advance of it being officially handed down.

John F Hunt Regeneration’s turnover was marginally down in 2024, at £78.4m (2023: £79.0m), with an operating profit of £5.0m (2023: £6.0m), while Hire Services turned over £12.7m with a pre-tax profit of £675,000.

The asbestos consultancy company had a difficult year, making a loss of £30,000 on turnover of £5.1m.

