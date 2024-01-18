More height (and depth) for hydrodemolition

The Extender reachs down as well as up

The Extender is a flexible addition to the Aqua Cutter 750V that to squirt high-pressure water jets at heights or depths that were previously beyond reach.

The Extender comes with a hydraulic hose package that allows easy mounting on the robot, with no need for additional hydraulics or other equipment.

“The Extender sets a new standard for precision and adaptability in hydrodemolition,” said Aquajet managing director Roger Simonsson. “Projects sometimes require concrete removal in tricky spots or angles. We designed this tool to offer optimal versatility and flexibility for those unique jobs.”

Contractors can attach the Extender to the Aqua Cutter’s tower to perform hydrodemolition on areas such as sloped roofs or roofs with varying heights up to 1.2 metres. Additionally, the Extender shines in below-grade applications such as ditches or canals where a concrete surface to be removed is a metre below grade.

With side shift capability, the Extender also enhances side operations between beams on structures like bridges and parking garages, extending up to 2.5 metres to either side, the manufacturer says.

