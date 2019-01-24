More Japanese excavators for Hamilton

Four Hitachi Zaxis 85USB excavators were delivered this week

The latest additions to the fleet are Hitachi Zaxis 85USB models, which weigh in at 8.5 tonnes.

Hamilton Plant Hire also now runs Kobelco excavators, having invested in the new 21-ton SK210 just last year.

The company has a fleet of around 260 hire items, of which around 130 are excavators from one to 30 tonnes. The rest comprises dumpers, rollers, fuel bowsers and attachments such as rock breakers, pulverisers, riddle buckets and pallet forks. Hamilton also has tipper lorries for muckaway and the supply of aggregates.

The telehandlers and backhoe loaders are JCB, the dumpers are Thwaites and the rollers Bomag.

Managing director Tom Hamilton said: “We have an extensive and growing fleet, and we pride ourselves on our ongoing ethos to keep up with the changing demand of our customers – with our ability to provide premium brand, safe, modern, economical and comfortable machines.”