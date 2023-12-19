More JCBs to fill the GAP

The order includes several dumpers and rollers

The order includes six-tonne and nine-tonne dumpers, CT160-80 and CT260-120 compaction rollers and a range of Loadall telehandlers including 525-60 Hiviz, 531-70, 535-90 and 535-125 models.

The value of the order has not been disclosed.

James Anderson, GAP’s head of asset management, said: “This substantial investment solidifies our longstanding partnership with JCB. It not only reflects our unwavering confidence in JCB equipment but also underscores our dedication to providing our customers with the finest tools for success.

“Strengthening our collaboration aims to raise industry standards, delivering unparalleled service, and empowering our clients to thrive. This investment is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Iain Bryant, joint managing director at JCB dealer Scot JCB, said: “Building a strong relationship with GAP Group is a testament to our shared dedication to customer service excellence. Our mutual focus on fostering successful relationships, both with our customers and each other, is the cornerstone of our commitment to providing the most efficient machinery solutions for our customers’ needs.”



