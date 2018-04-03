More Kubota machines for Clancy

Clancy Plant, part of the Clancy Group, has added another 22 Kubota excavators to its fleet to meet in-house needs.

The intake comprises twelve KX015-4s, five KX080-4a machines and five U55-4s.

Clancy Plant director Bernie Stack said: “By adding 22 Kubota excavators to our fleet, we’re providing operators and engineers with machinery that is both effective and easy to work with. This allows them to be more productive, saving time and energy that can be allocated more efficiently.”

He added: “With this latest order, we now have a total of 300 Kubotas in our fleet, which are in constant use. Our partnership with Kubota aligns perfectly with the objectives we’re continually trying to achieve, enabling strong allocation of resources and the ability to adapt.”

Leana Horton, key account manager at Kubota UK, said: “This new order symbolises the strengthening of our relationship with Clancy Plant. As Kubota machines continue to become more integral to its in-house sourcing approach, we look forward to seeing the new excavators in action and ensuring we provide the service and parts support a leading construction firm requires.”

