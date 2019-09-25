More sales success for Trime

BAM Nuttall's new lighting tower sets

BAM Nuttall has invested in a further 30 Trime lighting towers, taking its total Trime fleet to more than 80 units.

This latest order comprises of 20 diesel powered X-Eco LED units and 10 X-Hybrid sets. This is the first time BAM Nuttall has opted for Trime battery/diesel hybrid lighting towers.

BAM Nuttall plant manager Andy Haythorne said: “The Trime X-Eco LED units have proven very popular with our customers. However, we have set ourselves some very stringent targets relating to lowering our carbon output, hence this first purchase of Trime X-Hybrid sets.”

Elsewhere, Gloucester-based Rocket Rentals has bought in 27 Trime X-Eco LED tower sets from dealer MHM Plant.

“We looked at several makes of lighting towers before opting for the X-Eco LED,” said managing director Simon Tomblin. “However we were really impressed with the quality of the build of the X-Eco and how easy MHM made this investment possible.”

The X-Eco LED set is fitted with a safety system that automatically lowers the mast if the unit is moved with the mast up. The complete unit features an external emergency stop button, a fully bunded fuel tank, four height adjustable stabilisers and site levels for guidance during deployment. The LED lamps are expected to provide 50,000 hours of service before needing replacement.

Trime X-Hybride can run silently for up 1800 hours. The batteries are recharged in around eight to nine hours and diesel consumption can be as little as 0.17 litres per hour., the manufacturer says

