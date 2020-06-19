More than a third of UK construction workers spent May on furlough

The Office for National Statistics’ latest analysis of the impact of the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, from surveys taken between 18th and 31st May, reveals that 36.5% of the workforce in the construction sector was on furlough, 29.8% at their normal place of work, 19.5% were working remotely, and 1.5% off sick or in isolation with Covid-19 symptoms. (‘Other’ = 12.4%.)

During that period, 14% of furloughed construction workers returned to work, which was a higher rate than any other sector – compared to 10.5% in manufacturing and 1% in education.

The ONS also reports that 38% of companies in the construction sector saw their turnover decrease by more than 50% in the second half of May.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk