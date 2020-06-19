  1. Instagram
Fri June 19 2020

More than a third of UK construction workers spent May on furlough

5 hours The construction industry is returning to work more quickly than any other sector of the economy, according to official surveys but many remain furloughed or working from home.

The Office for National Statistics’ latest analysis of the impact of the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, from surveys taken between 18th and 31st May, reveals that 36.5% of the workforce in the construction sector was on furlough, 29.8% at their normal place of work, 19.5% were working remotely, and 1.5% off sick or in isolation with Covid-19 symptoms. (‘Other’ = 12.4%.)

During that period, 14% of furloughed construction workers returned to work, which was a higher rate than any other sector – compared to 10.5% in manufacturing and 1% in education.

The ONS also reports that 38% of companies in the construction sector saw their turnover decrease by more than 50% in the second half of May.

