More Trafford Park work for Caddick

Caddick operations manager Ben Edwards (left) and project manager Sean Taylor (right) with JLL’s Jonathan Wiedemann and Mark Wright of Trebor Developments

Caddick Construction North West has been appointed by Trebor Developments on behalf of The Prudential Assurance Company and M&G Real Estate to build Ark 42 on Trafford Park Road.

Work on the speculative development is now under way following a groundbreaking with project partners, Trebor Developments and project manager JLL.

The project will see Caddick deliver a BREEAM Excellent two-storey development, including 34,670 sq ft of warehousing with 10-metre eaves.

The contract includes the construction of two storeys of office space occupying 7,923 sq ft of the building and parking provision with EV charging. Work is expected to complete in time for spring 2025 occupancy.

The project adds to Caddick’s growing portfolio of projects across Trafford, which also includes Bruntwood and Trafford Council’s transformation of Stretford Mall and Glenbrook’s £45m 199-home high-rise development, Lumina Village at the 12-acre former Kellogg’s site in Trafford Park.

Dave Saville, regional managing director of Caddick Construction North West, said: “Our appointment to Ark 42 represents both our growth in the industrial and logistics sector and also our increasing footprint in Trafford, where there are some really exciting investments taking place. Being so well established in Manchester and the northwest we have a network of local supply chain partners that we have engaged in our delivery of Ark 42.”

