  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Sat April 27 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. More Welborne housing secures planning

More Welborne housing secures planning

19 hours Fareham Borough Council planning committee has approved the construction of another tranche of house-building at Welborne, a new garden village that is under development.

Artist's impression of CG Fry & Son housing in Welborne
Artist's impression of CG Fry & Son housing in Welborne

House-builder CG Fry & Son has been granted permission to build 111 homes, completing planning approvals for the first phase of properties outside the Village Centre.

CG Fry & Son is working in joint venture with Welborne’s master developer, Buckland.

Developer Buckland Group is planning a garden village of 6,000 new homes on farmland across the M27 from Fareham in Hampshire.

Buckland also has JVs with Thakeham and Pye Homes, its other house-builder partners for Welborne. Thakeham and Pye secured planning permission for the first tranche of 363 four weeks ago. [See previous report here.]

This latest planning permission therefore takes Welborne up to 474 houses approved, out of a total 700 expected in the first phase of the development, with permission for the village centre and a further 71 houses to be confirmed.

Buckland Group chairman Mark Thistlethwayte said: “The approval of CG Fry & Son’s planning application marks a milestone moment in the first phase of Welborne’s development…. Welborne is set to be a beacon of 21st-century living, and their excellent craftsmanship will be instrumental in bringing the distinctive character of this new generation sustainable garden village to life."

Philip Fry, managing director of CG Fry & Son, said: “After nearly two decades in planning, it’s a privilege to bring our dedication to quality home-building to Welborne. Aligned with the vision of the Buckland Group and Fareham Borough Council, we aim to create a 21st-century community that exemplifies excellence in design, sustainability, and living standards.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »