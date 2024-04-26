More Welborne housing secures planning

Artist's impression of CG Fry & Son housing in Welborne

House-builder CG Fry & Son has been granted permission to build 111 homes, completing planning approvals for the first phase of properties outside the Village Centre.

CG Fry & Son is working in joint venture with Welborne’s master developer, Buckland.

Developer Buckland Group is planning a garden village of 6,000 new homes on farmland across the M27 from Fareham in Hampshire.

Buckland also has JVs with Thakeham and Pye Homes, its other house-builder partners for Welborne. Thakeham and Pye secured planning permission for the first tranche of 363 four weeks ago. [See previous report here.]

This latest planning permission therefore takes Welborne up to 474 houses approved, out of a total 700 expected in the first phase of the development, with permission for the village centre and a further 71 houses to be confirmed.

Buckland Group chairman Mark Thistlethwayte said: “The approval of CG Fry & Son’s planning application marks a milestone moment in the first phase of Welborne’s development…. Welborne is set to be a beacon of 21st-century living, and their excellent craftsmanship will be instrumental in bringing the distinctive character of this new generation sustainable garden village to life."

Philip Fry, managing director of CG Fry & Son, said: “After nearly two decades in planning, it’s a privilege to bring our dedication to quality home-building to Welborne. Aligned with the vision of the Buckland Group and Fareham Borough Council, we aim to create a 21st-century community that exemplifies excellence in design, sustainability, and living standards.”

