Morgan Lovell wins £6m lab fit-out

White City Place

Developers Stanhope and Cadillac Fairview have appoint Morgan Lovell to re-fit 24,000 sq ft of space in the MediaWorks Building at White City Place for life sciences companies.

Morgan Lovell is excepted to start work in January and complete what is being called Grow-on Labs in May 2024 for the growing life sciences cluster in White City.

White City Place is a new campus off Wood Lane in W12 that used to be the BBC’s Television Centre.

Stanhope chief executive David Camp said: “Together with our partner and owner of White City Place, Cadillac Fairview, we are delighted to announce the construction of new Grow-on laboratory space for immediate occupancy with Morgan Lovell on our established life sciences campus at White City Place. White City Place has rapidly become a leading life sciences hub for London.”

