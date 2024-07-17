Morgan Sindall bags £32m Walsall council tip

Rendering of Walsall's planned new waste recycling centre and transfer station.

The project, in Walsall’s Middlemore Lane, is part the council's strategy to improve waste management services, reducing landfill and increasing recycling rates.

The new facility will be built on a six-hectare site formerly occupied by McKechnie Brass Ltd.

Before starting building works, Morgan Sindall will treat soils with lime and cement stabilisation techniques, as well as managing significant lying surface water on the site.

The Middlemore Lane household waste recycling Centre will have a throughput capacity of 40,000 tonnes a year across 19 bays, each housing two skips, while the waste transfer station will accommodate up to 125,000 tonnes a year of municipal waste and recyclate, with spare throughput capacity for any growth in waste arisings.

The project will include the provision of weighbridges, service yards, ventilation systems, and office and welfare facilities for staff. A reuse shop with workshop area will also be incorporated into the site.

The project, procured through Pagabo’s major works framework, is scheduled to be completed within 64 weeks, with Morgan Sindall overseeing all aspects of the technical design and construction.

Richard Fielding, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Midlands, said: "Waste management facilities are a crucial part of our everyday infrastructure and through this partnership with Walsall Council and Pagabo we’re delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure to meet the needs of the local community.

"Our team’s intelligent solutions approach has seen the project save over 350 tonnes of carbon, so we’re not only delivering sustainable infrastructure, but delivering it in the most environmentally friendly way possible."

