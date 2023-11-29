Morgan Sindall bags hat-trick of Manchester schools

CGI of the planned Star Radcliffe Academy in Bury

Morgan Sindall is set to construct new school buildings in Bury, Cheadle Hulme and Wythenshawe, in addition to the one it is already working on in Rochdale.

Star Radcliffe Academy in Bury will be a five-form entry, 750-place, 11-16 secondary school. During its opening year, the school will admit an intake of 150 pupils in year 7. The school – operated by Star Academies - will continue to admit a new intake of Year 7 pupils at the beginning of each academic year and is set to open in September 2024. It was granted planning permission earlier this month.

Pear Tree Academy is a new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Cheadle Hulme operated by the Prospere Learning Trust. The school will offer 133 places following its scheduled opening date of September 2024.

Dixons Newall Green Academy (pictured below) is a new secondary school operated by the Dixons Academies Trust, with temporary accommodation opening in September 2023 for the intake of 140 year 7 pupils. Once completed, the school will serve 750 secondary students in the Wythenshawe district of the city of Manchester.

Elsewhere in Lancashire, Morgan Sindall is already on-site with a new build and refurbishment project at Newhouse Academy in Rochdale, where it is building a two-storey 16,100 sqm building with lobby and toilet facilities, along with associated plant and landscaping works.

Regional managing director Simon Arnott said: “Working on so many education projects across the region simultaneously presents us with a unique opportunity to make a really significant contribution to the region’s educational offer and local economy – an opportunity we’re determined to deliver on.”

