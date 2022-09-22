Morgan Sindall breaks ground on £10m Woking school build

Design by Bond Bryan Architects with Campbell Reith Consulting Engineers

Freemantles School is being rebuilt to provide new, expanded facilities to accommodate up to 270 pupils with special educational needs (SEN) and autism spectrum disorders.

Surrey County Council (SCC) awarded Morgan Sindall Construction a £9.5m contract earlier this year through the Southern Construction Framework (SCF).

When complete, the two-storey facility will enable Freemantles School to have a separate secondary and further education building. It will allow the school to continue with their expansion to 270 places with two forms of entry for students aged 4-19 years old.

The building now under construction will link to the old school and replace three temporary classroom blocks which are currently being used by both secondary and further education pupils.

The project also includes creating a fenced multi use games arena (MUGA) and two small, enclosed playing fields.

Morgan Sindall Construction will be working with subcontractor Streif to use composite timber cassettes as part of the project.

The team includes Campbell Reith Consulting Engineers, Bond Bryan Architects, building services engineer Hawden and cost consultant Pellings. Morgan Sindall’s project manager is Nick Stoyles and site manager is Harry Weymouth.

Morgan Sindall recently built Westvale Park Primary Academy for Surrey County Council and is currently delivering Oakwood School, both of which are in Horley. Strief worked on these schools with Morgan Sindall as well.

Freemantles headteacher Justin Price said: “We are exceptionally excited to see this phase of the project getting underway. The school has been expanding for a number of years and the new facilities that this fabulous new building will offer will ensure that we can continue to provide an excellent specialist educational offer to more children and young people into the future.”

