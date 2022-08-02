Morgan Sindall breaks ground at £61m Abergavenny school

There will be plenty of sport provision at the new school

Morgan Sindall has been selected to build premises to replace the existing King Henry VIII High School and combine it with the Deri View Primary School in Abergavenny to create a single 1,900 place all-through school, from infants to A-levels.

The new school is expected to open in 2024.

There will be plenty of sport provision, with a full-size 3G football pitch, 2G hockey pitch and recreational grass pitches for all field sports as well as a three-court multi-use games area.

The new school will be net zero in operation, running on building and ground mounted solar panels with mains electric back up. The design includes 18 electric vehicle charging points and rainwater harvesting as well as stormwater retention storage to minimise impact of surface water downstream. Morgan Sindall is installing site metering and artificial intelligence to detect when heaters and electronics have been left on but are not in use.

Phase 1 of the development will focus on the construction of the main school, with phase 2 involving the demolition of the existing building and creation of a hockey pitch. Groundworks are now taking place to plateau the hill on which the school will be built.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Welsh business was awarded the £61m development through the £1bn South East & Mid Wales Collaborative Construction (SEWSCAP) framework.

Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We are firm believers that the spaces in which children learn have a huge impact on their learning and the new all-through school will provide a state-of-the-art building which inspires pupils in a modern learning environment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk