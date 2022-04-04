Morgan Sindall breaks ground on £16m school revamp

Phase one enabling works are expected to complete by the school’s summer holidays this year. Work then begins on the phase two refurbishment of the infant school, with the phase three refurbishment of the junior school completing in Christmas 2023.

Attention will then turn to the demolition of the temporary school and improvement works to the car park with a final handover date of Easter 2024.

The school is in Hayes, in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

Morgan Sindall Construction was awarded the contract through the Department of Education (DfE) Construction framework, which it was appointed to in December 2021, having been on the previous iteration of the framework.

