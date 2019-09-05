Morgan Sindall Construction gets started on £13m primary school

Children from Bright Horizons Morton Mains Nursery kicked off work on the project

Broomhills Primary School will be built within one of three major development sites in Edinburgh. Development at Broomhills has contributed towards a rise in the population within the south east of the city, leading to pressures on the existing catchment areas of other local primary schools. The new school has a planned capacity of 420 children and the project also includes a specialist early years centre, with capacity for 80 nursery places.

Stuart Parker, Morgan Sindall Construction’s managing director in Scotland, said: “Edinburgh is enjoying unprecedented growth which shows no signs of slowing down. But a burgeoning population is requiring the council to invest in new municipal facilities, with schools a key priority.

“We’re very pleased to be a partner on the new City of Edinburgh Council Contractor Works framework, working in partnership to deliver the modern schools and campuses required to facilitate the very best in 21st century education. It’s great to get work under way on the new primary school. As with all of our schemes, we’ll be engaging with the community throughout the build process and look forward to handing over the finished project next year.”

Architectural firm Holmes Miller has designed the 4,000m2 school, which will include 14 classrooms, spread across two storeys, as well as four general-purpose rooms, a seven-a-side sports pitch and large outdoor play area. The project will be using exclusively local supply chains, with all consultants involved based in Edinburgh.

Work is expected to complete by next summer in time for the start of the 2020 academic year.

