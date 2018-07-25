Morgan Sindall expands Southampton's SEN provision

A ground breaking ceremony marked the start of work

Springwell School in Thornhill is getting a new two-storey block, with eight new classrooms, a dining hall and a sports hall.

The project, for Southampton City Council, is expected to complete in time for the start of the 2019 academic year.

Morgan Sindall’s project partners include architect HGP, structural engineer Scott White & Hookins and programme management consultant Faithful+Gould.

This is the second phase of expansion works to the school, which will eventually mean Springwell will have 26 classrooms by 2021.