Morgan Sindall gets £60m Accrington Town Square scheme

Accrington Town Square

The scheme, designed by AEW Architects, encompasses three heritage sites: Market Hall, Market Chambers and Burtons Chambers. Each building will be refurbished for new purposes.

The Victorian Market Hall will be transformed into a food and drink venue. Burtons Chambers will become co-working space for individuals and businesses, with an events space. Market Chambers will be refurbished and repaired, with the hope that it will become a cultural, arts and heritage venue in due course.

Funding for the project was secured through a £20m grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF) earlier this year, with additional matching contributions from Lancashire Borough Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Morgan Sindall, appointed via a Scape framework, will imminently start enabling works to prepare the site for the major refurbishment works to begin next year.

Accrington’s old Market Hall will be transformed into a food and drink venue

Morgan Sindall will be arranging supply chain and employment events, which will be advertised locally and on the project website accringtontownsquare.com.

Morgan Sindall regional managing director Simon Arnott said: “Hyndburn Borough Council has developed an inspiring vision for the future of Accrington, built around a town square that will have significant social and economic benefits for the local community. It will be a privilege for our team to help deliver this catalyst for growth and community engagement.”

