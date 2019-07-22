Morgan Sindall lands Hackney schemes worth £97m

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has designed the new City of London Academy Shoreditch Park

Morgan Sindall will build the new Britannia Leisure Centre, including public realm improvements, under a £53.8m. A new secondary school and sixth form, the City of London Academy Shoreditch Park, will be built under a £43.7m contract.

The projects form the first phase of Hackney Council’s programme to replace an outdated leisure centre with the facilities and hundreds of new homes. Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure was selected via the Southern Construction Framework.

The new leisure centre will have a six-lane, 25-metre main swimming pool and a 20-metre training pool. Both will have moveable floors. There will also be a leisure pool with water features and a flume, a six-court sports hall, four squash courts, two five-a-side football pitches, two tennis/netball courts, a fitness suite, studio spaces and sauna/steam room.

The centre is due to complete in spring 2021 and will be delivered by a project team including FaulknerBrown Architects and Buro Happold engineers. Project management for Hackney Council will be delivered by Hadron Consulting.

The new City of London Academy Shoreditch Park will provide 1,140 new school places to help to meet demand in Hackney. Gross internal area will be 12,500 m2 and there will be a rooftop playground.

The project team delivering the school includes architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and consulting engineer Buro Happold, with external project management for Hackney Council being delivered by PCSG. Works on the school are due to complete in early summer 2021.

Richard Dobson, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Both developments will have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of Hackney’s community and most importantly, its youngest residents, and we’re proud to be playing a role in improving education and leisure provision for Hackney’s current community and its future citizens.”

