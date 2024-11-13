Morgan Sindall lands Liverpool Street roof renewal

GRP roof panels will be replaced above platforms 1 to 10

Liverpool Street roof repair works are designed to bring more light into the concourse by renewing the roof panels as well as improving the drainage system of the station’s Victorian trainshed.

Much of the roof is covered in lichen growth, which allows very little light to enter the station. Lichen covered panels over platforms one to 10 will be replaced.

Morgan Sindall’s £22m contract includes:

replacement of the life-expired glass reinforced plastic (GRP) panels at the northern end of the trainshed

replacement or repair of more than 600 Georgian panels and fittings over the southern end of the trainshed and concourse roof

repair of the aluminium roof sheeting across the whole roof

improvement to the roof’s catchment and drainage system to increase capacity

repair and restoration of the valance panels on the end of the trainshed roof.

From Christmas 2024 these improvements will start to be delivered using a sliding works platform, suspended under the roof spans, and operated from Bishopgate’s Exchange Square. This approach is designed to minimise disruption inside the station, allowing roof renewal work to take place overhead while allowing the station operations to continue uninterrupted.

The station will be closed to all services from 25th December to 1st January 2025 to allow Morgan Sindall to begin work on renewing the shed roof panels.

The full scheme is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Emily Heria, Network Rail Anglia sponsor for the roof renewal programme, said: “London Liverpool Street is the jewel in the crown for the Anglia rail network and our passengers deserve to have a bright, dry and welcoming station. Awarding this contract to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure marks an major step forward to giving this important station the care and attention it deserves and to shore up the roof against increasing and more frequent storm events.”

Olivia Perkins, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure’s managing director for rail, said: "In planning the works we have aimed to put passengers first, working closely with Network Rail and key stakeholders, and learning from previous schemes, to develop a methodology that will minimise the impact to station users."

