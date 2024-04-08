Morgan Sindall new CFO starts next month

Kelly Gangotra

Morgan Sindall Group announced on 12th December that finance director Steve Crummett was looking to retire and would step down at the end of 2024.

Former Skanska finance director Kelly Gangotra has named as his successor and she was, at that time, set to join Morgan Sindall sometime in the third quarter to effect a smooth transition.

Today, however, Morgan Sindall tells us that the transition is going to happen rather sooner than previously advertised. Steve Crummett will step down from the board on 7th May 2024 and Kelly Gangotra will be appointed as chief financial officer and join the board on the same date.

Steve Crummett will continue to be a Morgan Sindall employee until the end of the year to help with the handover.

