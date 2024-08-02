Morgan Sindall picked for £65m Blackpool campus

How the Multiversity might look

Blackpool’s Multiversity mixed-use educational development is expected to bring up to 3,000 students and staff into the town centre, with Blackpool & the Fylde College relocate from its current out-of-town facilities into a new campus off Cookson Street in Blackpool.

Land for the development is still being assembled.

The proposed development would include two phases, starting with an education campus on the corner of Cookson Street and George Street, followed by future development across the southern end of the site by Milbourne Street and Grosvenor Street.

The plans would deliver up to 32,600 sqm of education space and commercial space across several phases, starting with the Multiversity building.

Outline approval for the scheme was granted in April 2024, with a reserved matters application to follow this summer.

The Multiversity has been designed by architects Hawkins\Brown to be carbon-neutral in operation and aims to complement the rest of the Talbot Gateway regeneration.

Morgan Sindall won the construction contract after a competitive tendering process through the Pagabo framework.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for ‘levelling up’, said: “For a development of this size, we needed a large construction company with a track record in delivering quality education campuses.”

Alun Francis, principal and chief executive of Blackpool & the Fylde College, added: “The appointment of Morgan Sindall, who have an outstanding reputation within the education construction sector, is a critical milestone in the delivery of the Multiversity for the students and residents of Blackpool and the Fylde coast. The Multiversity will genuinely transform the opportunities for local people providing access to higher level skills, supporting local businesses in securing talent, and contributing to a vibrant town centre.”

The Multiversity is phase four of Blackpool Council’s £350m regeneration of the Talbot Gateway area around Blackpool North train station.

