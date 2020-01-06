Morgan Sindall picked for Bradford's Forster Square revamp

Image of the new station

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed design and build contractor to take the redevelopment forward. It is expected to start on site in early 2021.

Subject to planning permission, the planned redevelopment of Forster Square includes a new station building, with a lift and staircase tower to Cheapside and Manor Row.

The new building incorporates the arches behind the station to provide extra facilities, which could include a newsagent shop, bike rack and a mess room for rail staff.

Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, said: "The proposals will improve connectivity between the station and the top of town area of the city centre and provide an impressive and welcoming gateway to Bradford city centre for commuters, shoppers and visitors.”

Morgan Sindall Construction regional managing director Andy Hall said "The redevelopment of Forster Square Station is a landmark project for Bradford, and we’re delighted to have been appointed to work with the Council to help fulfil its exciting vision for a key gateway to the city.

"We are committed to creating employment and training opportunities for local people through our work on the project, and we look forward to collaborating with local organisations in order to ensure our presence leaves behind a skills and education boost for the people of Bradford."

More information about the proposals can be found at www.bradford.gov.uk/forstersquare

