Morgan Sindall picked for Liverpool's £64m Copperas Hill scheme

The development has been designed by Sheppard Robson

Liverpool City Council’s planning committee has approved the plans for the former Royal Mail site on Copperas Hill in the city centre to be redeveloped as student facilities.

The plans will see two new buildings, designed by architects Sheppard Robson, become a focal point for student life. The five-storey Student Life Building will house Students’ Union facilities and the two-storey Sports Building will have an eight-court sports hall, three multi-purpose halls, a gym and staff facilities.

The university has appointed Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure as the contractor to carry out the development. Work is scheduled to start on site later this year, with completion scheduled for 2020.

Pro vice-chancellor Phil Vickerman said: “These new facilities will really enhance the university experience for our students and will help to link the different areas of our campus. Alongside Sensor City it will also strengthen the Knowledge Quarter, which is rightly regarded as one of the UK’s primary sites for research and innovation.

“The work will drive forward the regeneration of this key gateway site and completely transform the public realm and open spaces. This commitment to our community, the city and the wider city region perfectly reflects and supports our vision of LJMU as a pioneering modern civic university.”