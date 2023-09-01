Morgan Sindall picked for Lakenheath school

The new Lakenheath Primary School

Relocation of Lakenheath Primary School to a new bigger site to allow for expansion is one of 11 schemes in Suffolk County Council’s £32m school building programme.

Procured through the Suffolk Construction and Building Services Framework, the 1,500 sq ft two-storey building will have capacity for 420 pupils and is expected to become the first net zero in operation primary school within the county.

The two-form entry primary school will include a 30-place nursery onsite.

With the RAF Lakenheath air base nearby, extra consideration has been given to acoustics in the design to soften the roar of American fighter jets overhead.

Concertus associate director Darren Fellowes explained: “Having been involved since the inception stages, we have overcome many acoustic challenges due to its proximity to the RAF Lakenheath airbase. Our collaboration with [Suffolk County Council] has allowed us to utilise the invaluable knowledge and experience of all project team members, shaping the designs for what will be an incredibly innovative school, setting a new standard for educational facilities across the region.”

To achieve a net zero in operation status, the project team will use Morgan Sindall’s carbon reduction tool CarboniCa to manage and reduce carbon output.

