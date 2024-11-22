Morgan Sindall replaces ISG on Penarth school

Artist's impression of Ysgol Llyn Derw

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Cardiff office is putting together a workplan to restart construction on Ysgol Llyn Derw.

ISG had only begun work this summer on a £20m contract, a few weeks before going into administration. Morgan Sindall’s contract is for £22m.

Ysgol Llyn Derw is a school for 150 pupils with additional learning needs (ALNs). It is being built on land near Cosmeston Country Park and will be a second site to the nearby Ysgol Y Deri, which was the subject of a BBC documentary, A Special School.

The two-storey building will integrate with the surrounding landscape, functioning as an extension of the school facilities. The exterior spaces will offer both teaching and study spaces as well as areas for sport, play and socialising and reflection.

The design incorporates solar panels and a hybrid generator to power the site, green roofs and natural light and ventilation where possible.

“We’re delighted that Morgan-Sindall has agreed to take on this project,” said Vale of Glamorgan Council leader Lis Burnett.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director Rob Williams said it was “a real pleasure”.

