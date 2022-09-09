Morgan Sindall retained for second phase of Cambridge tech campus

CGI of one of the three new buildings planned for Unity Campus

At Unity Campus, Howard Group is regenerating an old industrial estate to bring in life science and technology companies.

Phase two of the development comprises three new wet laboratory buildings of 32,500 sq ft, 31,000 sq ft and 24,500 sq ft, scheduled to be available for occupation during the summer and autumn of 2023.

Building on the industrial legacy of the nearby villages of Sawston and Pampisford, the urban aesthetic of the new buildings will be offset by a network of connected green spaces and water meadows as well as a landscaped courtyard and multi-purpose clubhouse.

Morgan Sindall Construction previously built phase one of Unity Campus, a 60,000 sq ft flagship laboratory and office building called The Works, which is now occupied by 12 different companies. On phase two it is working with Nicholas Hare Architects, project manager 3PM and engineering team of CB3, Conisbee, Shrimplin and Hoare Lee.

Howard Group property director Werner Baumker said: “Phase two is a vital next step in the delivery of Howard Group’s vision for Unity Campus. We are delighted to be moving forward at pace, and with a clear deadline for delivery, for what will be the next newly constructed fitted wet laboratory buildings in Cambridge. By merging the traditional and modern, urban and rural, business and social, Unity Campus offers an entirely different working environment to other science and research parks in the Cambridge area, creating a wider choice of location for technology and life science companies seeking laboratories or offices. During a time of such clear demand/supply imbalance in Cambridge, we and our partners are committed to delivering the space required to a standard that will create a lasting legacy, positively impacting not only those that work at Unity Campus but also the wider community.”

Jamie Shearman, Morgan Sindall Construction's area director in Cambridge, added: “We’re so pleased to continue our partnership with Howard Group to deliver the second phase of works at Unity Campus. The introduction of wet laboratory and office space will raise the bar even higher for health and life science’s facilities at Unity Campus, while further solidifying Cambridge’s position as a vital hub for collaboration, innovation and ideas exchange.

"Having delivered previous phases of this development, alongside other specialist life science facilities across the region, Morgan Sindall Construction's Cambridge team are well-equipped and experienced to meet the requirements of both the end-users and wider community."

