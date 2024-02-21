Morgan Sindall secures Staffordshire regeneration role

Newcastle-under-Lyme's new car park, designed by AHR Architects, should be ready by the end of the year

The £12m car park, with 450 spaces, forms part of a wider regeneration plan for the Staffordshire town. It is being built on the site of a former civic building

Morgan Sindall Construction’s North West team started work on the new Ryecroft facility for Newcastle-under Lyme Borough Council on 15th of January and is expected to be completed in November this year.

Newcastle-under-Lyme's existing parking provision at Midway has been deemed no longer fit for purpose and will be demolished once the new car park is completed to make way for further development.

The new structure will have five storeys and 12,000 sqm of space. It will be built with a steel frame, composite metal deck and concrete, with pre-cast cores.

Morgan Sindall is working alongside AHR Architects and Curtins Structural Engineering.

The multi-storey car park joins a 100-bed hotel and the wider York Place open space regeneration as new amenities in the town that are being financed by the government’s Future High Street Fund.

AHR director Dominic Manfredi said “On a formerly derelict site, this new, modern, fit-for-purpose multistorey car park will draw people back to the town centre, improving their experience and will play a part in ensuring Newcastle town centre’s future sustainability.”

