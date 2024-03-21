  1. Instagram
Thu March 21 2024

  Morgan Sindall to build Harlow's new bus station

4 hours Work starts next month on a £15m redevelopment of Harlow’s bus station.

CGI of the new bus station
CGI of the new bus station

Harlow Council has entered into contract with Morgan Sindall to start demolition works in the coming weeks in preparation of the regeneration of Harlow bus station improvements to Terminus Street.

Funded by central government as part of Harlow’s £23.7m Towns Fund programme, Harlow’s ‘sustainable transport hub and interchange’ will be a “new bright and welcoming” bus station.

Demolition will mark the start of an 18 months’ construction programme.

Councillor Michael Hardware, cabinet portfolio holder for economic development, said: “We are now moving quickly into the delivery phase of rebuilding our town centre with another major regeneration project underway in the coming weeks. The transformation of the bus station and Terminus Street will make a huge difference to this side of the town centre and will complement improvements to Broad Walk and our plans for Market Square. This is all about putting the heart back into Harlow’s town centre.”

