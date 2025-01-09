Morgan Sindall starts work on Camden hostels

CGI of the new hostel being built by Morgan Sindall at 248-250 Camden Road

Morgan Sindall’s £33.9m contract will see the development of a 39-unit hostel at 248-250 Camden Road in the borough and a 50-unit hostel at 2 Chester Road. Both hostels will include a mixture of single and double beds and each unit will be fitted with its own bathroom.

The new hostel on Camden Road will be six storeys high, replacing an existing four-storey council facility.

The re-development of a former hostel at 2 Chester Road will provide new temporary homes for families, with ancillary areas, staff room and office. The building will be three and four storeys in height. The project also includes enhancements to the public footpath to the north and a new public courtyard for the residents of Chester Road.

Completion is expected in summer 2026.

Richard Dobson, London area director of Morgan Sindall Construction in London, said: “This project is incredibly important to the people of Camden, helping to ease the strain that homelessness has on families in the borough. It means a lot for the team to be part of developing Camden Hostels, where our work can help provide a warm shelter and safe roof over the heads of people who need it.”

Councillor Nasrine Djemai, Camden Council cabinet member for new homes and community investment, said: “This new temporary accommodation will be energy efficient, safe, secure and be built to the highest quality. Alongside this we want to ensure this development benefits local communities and as part of the works, contractors will provide apprenticeships, work experience placements and ring-fence job vacancies for local people.”

Ground breaking proceedings

Morgan Sindall recently handed over the Central Somers Town development, which created new affordable housing within Camden. The project for Camden Living, procured through the Pagabo framework, saw two buildings consisting of one, two, and three-bedroom accommodation created alongside a new community space.

