Morgan Sindall starts next ARU Peterborough block

Morgan Sindall Construction celebrates work under way at ARU Peterborough

The £26m Living Lab science facility represents the third phase of the ARU Peterborough campus.

It is being built on the site of the former Regional Pool car park, next to the first teaching building, University House, which opened to students last September.

Procured through the Pagabo framework, it is planned to open to in autumn 2024.

The new building will support mainly STEM fields and expand the number of places for students. There will be specialist teaching labs, including in microbiology and engineering, flexible teaching spaces, and a social learning space.

The government’s levelling up fund has provided £20m for the project, along with £4m from Anglia Ruskin University and £2m from Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority. Peterborough City Council has contributed land for the project to an investment value of £2m.

Jamie Shearman, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in Cambridgeshire, said: “As a regional business, it is great to be celebrating work commencing at the university as we are excited to be working alongside Peterborough City Council, the combined authority and of course, Anglia Ruskin University and the Pagabo framework.

“The development will have a hugely positive impact on the wider community in Peterborough, delivering real social value through the creation of high-quality jobs within our local supply chains, and opening up opportunities for training and development for the next generation of construction professionals in the region.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Not so long ago, ARU Peterborough was seen as wishful thinking by some. It’s now been open nearly a whole academic year and has integrated well into our city. This ambitious third phase signals the demand and need for a larger campus – helping to further boost the skills and earning potential of our residents and bringing the whole city more economic prosperity in the years to come.”

A turf cutting ceremony on 21st June was attended by numerous local dignitaries

